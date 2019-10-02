Fleeing Kansas man charged in wrong-way crash that killed teen

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — A fleeing driver has been charged with causing a crash in the Kansas that killed a suburban Chicago teen.

29-year-old Anthony Dorsey was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

The pursuit started Monday after a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a car with a registration issue near a Kansas City, Kansas, shopping area. The patrol says the man fled westbound on Interstate 70 before turning around near Bonner Springs, Kansas, and driving into oncoming traffic.

That’s when 19-year-old Nathan Pena, of Brookfield, Illinois, was killed in a head-on crash while headed to Colorado to see friends. Dorsey, who was wanted on an armed robbery charge, had minor injuries and was taken into custody at the scene.

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY —One person died in an accident during a chase by law enforcement just after 2p.m. Monday in Leavenworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Chevy Tahoe driven by Anthony Dorsey, 29, Kansas City, was westbound on Interstate 70 attempted to flee law enforcement.

The driver made a U-turn prior to the eastern entrance toll plaza. While traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, a 2017 Subaru driven by Nathan Pena, 19, Brookfield, IL., made an evasive maneuver to avoid the Tahoe. The Tahoe collided with the Subaru in the north ditch.

Pena was pronounced dead at the scene. Dorsey was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Authorities have not released details on what prompted the chase and possible charges against Dorsey.