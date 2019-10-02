DEA agents find Kansas man with meth near day care facility

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest near a day care facility.

On Monday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Rossville Police Department assisted Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on a narcotic search warrant in the 3500 Block of SE California Avenue, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

DEA agents arrested Dwayne A. Zinn, 57, of Topeka, and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Distribute. They seized approximately 5 oz of methamphetamine, with a street value of around $5000.

With a daycare facility nearby, neighbors spoke with Law Enforcement and expressed their appreciation of the drug enforcement efforts in reference this ongoing investigation.