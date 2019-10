Dakota’s Deals- Weds. Oct. 2nd

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE:

WHAT: A PAIR OF KANSAS CITY CHIEFS VS. COLTS TICKETS.

WHEN: THIS SUNDAY OCT. 6TH.

WHERE: ARROWHEAD STADIUM IN KANSAS CITY.

HOW MUCH: $100 FOR THE PAIR LOCATED IN SECTION 342.

WHO: CALL 620-786-5881

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2019.

1. FOR SALE: A PAIR OF SIZE 10 & 1/2 MENS OR WOMENS HIGH TOP BLACK LACE UP SHOES WITH GRIPS ON THE SOLES, IN GOOD CONDITION ASKING $25. 3 YEAR OLD MALE GUINEA PIG BLACK AND WHITE IN COLOR, COMES WITH CAGE AND ACCESSORIES ASKING $25. 617-7983

2. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, 1 ROOSTER, SEVERAL BIRD CAGES, AND DUCKS. 792-7074

3. LOOKING FOR: TRAILER HOUSE RIM THAT FITS A 205 85 D14.5 TIRE. 797-0159

4. FOR SALE: COMPLETE KING SIZE BED – HEADBOARD, MATRESS, BOXSPRINGS AND FRAME. COUCH & 2 RECLINERS. 620-653-4838

5. FOR SALE: HUGE WOODEN DESK – SOLID WOOD AND HEAVY, 7 DRAWERS, GLASS TOP THAT GOES ON IT, MEASURES 80″X40″ ASKING $25. 1 DOZEN CANNING MASON JARS $4. NUMBER OF COMPLETE SETS OF FORMER TV SERIES. 792-3640

6. FOR SALE: EXCERCISE BIKE ASKING $10, VARIOUS HOUSE PLANTS ALL DIFFERENT PRICING. 620-450-5256

7. FOR SALE: LINED DRAPES WITH VALENCES PAID OVER $200. OAK BUFFETT IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. 316-295-8458

8. GIVEAWAY: QUEEN SIZE MATTRESS AND BOX SPRINGS, BROWN SWIVEL ROCKER. 620-653-7587 OR 617-7493

9. FOR SALE: KOKEN BRAND HAIR STYLING CHAIR SELLS FOR $700 ONLY ASKING $200. 620-923-5550

10. FOR SALE: CHICKENS LAYING GOOD. PORTABLE LIVESTOCK PEN WITH SHED ON IT. 620-586-8003

11. FOR SALE: 44′ 5TH WHEEL TRAILER 22′ LIVING SPACE AND 22′ CARGO SPACE. IN GOOD SHAPE. 785-658-3687

12. LOOKING FOR: CORNING WARE COFFEE POT LOST THE POWER CORD FITS UNDER THE HANDLE. 793-6556

13. FOR SALE: SET OF 4 SIZE 35 12 50 20’S TIRES GENERAL GRAPPLERS ALL TERRAIN 700 MILES ON THEM LIKE BRAND NEW ORIGINAL PRICES IS $358. TAKING OFFERS ON THE SET. 785-658-5207

14. FOR SALE: 8X10 TRAILER, 8 SCAFFOLDS. 282-4917

15. FOR SALE: 2003 GMC YUKON XL – NICE AND CLEAN. 282-0390

16. FOR SALE: 2 LOG RACKS WITH ENDS AND LEGS – 10 & 1/2 FT LONG AND 11 & 1/2 FT LONG. 60 PRAISE AND WORSHIP CD’S. 620-804-0064

17. FOR SALE: PAINT – 6 GALLONS UNOPENED, 1 GALLON THAT HAS BEEN OPENED, PPG SPEED DRY, SEALER PRIMER GOES OVER BARE SHEETROCK. 2 CLOTH SWIVEL RECLINERS BROWN. 620-282-1038

18. FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGE – ALMOND IN COLOR, COMES WITH VENT HOOD. ASKING$45. 793-8115