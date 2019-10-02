Cop Shop (10/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/1)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:24 a.m. an accident was reported at W. K-4 Highway at MM 116.

Theft

At 1:03 p.m. a theft was reported at 2002 NW 80 Avenue in Albert.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:36 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 120 Avenue & SE 30 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/1)

Heart Problems

At 1:55 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2204 Franklin Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:02 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1700 block of Washington Street.

Theft

At 7:34 a.m. a theft was reported at 1723 Jackson Street.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 7:48 a.m. the K-9 was used at 5630 Broadway Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 1:48 p.m. an officer arrested Shaminy Clone for driving while revoked at 24th Street & Madison Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:21 p.m. a possible accident was reported at 2716 24th Street.

At 6:14 p.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 800 10th Street.