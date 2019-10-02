Community feedback sought for the future of school improvements

Nearly one month past the 2019 bond election, USD 428 is opening an online survey to garner community feedback on the future improvements and plans for Great Bend’s schools.

“Although the bond proposal was not successful, USD 428 is grateful for the large number of voters that supported the proposal,” said Khris Thexton, USD 428 Superintendent. “With improvements and renovations that still need to be addressed, we are asking for the community’s feedback to inform revisions and priorities that will help us draft a version of the plan that the community will support.”

The 2019 proposal sought to address three key areas: safety & security, expansion of pre-k to all elementary buildings (made possible by the promotion of 6th -grade to GBMS), as well as renovations/improvements to existing and aging facilities.

The survey is available online at www.GreatBendSchools.net and will remain open until October 21. Paper copies, as well as computer/internet access, are available at USD 428’s District Education Center, 201 S Patton Rd, for anyone who is not able to access the online survey from their home. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, please contact the District Education Center at 620-793-1500.