Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/1)

BOOKED: Robert Rodriguez of Great Bend on RCDC warrant for FTA, no bond. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000.

BOOKED: Alberto Espino of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Roosevelt Henderson on Russell County District Court warrant for FTA, bond is set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Santia Henderson of Great Bend on HVDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Gilbert Berryman of Great Bend for abuse of a child on Barton County District warrant with a bond of $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joshua Smith on BTDC case for distribution of methamphetamine, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shaminy Clone on GBPD case for driving while suspended, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Juan Hernandez of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $522.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Shon Rome of Great Bend on Rush County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

RELEASED: Eric Moeder on Stafford County District Court case for aggravated domestic battery after posting a $20,000 bond.

RELEASED: Kelli Gill to Saline County on Saline County District Court warrant.

RELEASED: Shaminy Clone on GBPD case for driving while suspended, posted bond amount of $500 through A-1 Bail Bonding.