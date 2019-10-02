Another sizable drug bust in Barton County

From the Barton County Sheriff’s Office…

For the second day in a row, Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies made a meaningful methamphetamine arrest.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 21st and Kansas Street in the City of Great Bend.

Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, deputies became suspicious and conducted further investigation. The K-9 unit from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s office was used at the traffic stop. The dog indicated the presence of a controlled substance. Upon further investigation ¼ pound of methamphetamine and more than $8,000 cash was discovered.

Arrested at the scene was Joshua Smith, age 30 of Natoma. Smith was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and is being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of a $300,000 bond.

Another occupant of the vehicle Santia Henderson, age 31 of Great Bend, was found to have an outstanding warrant from Harvey County for parole violation. There is no bond on Henderson’s warrant, she will be released to Harvey County.

The Sheriff’s Office will begin forfeiture proceedings on the $8,000 cash that was seized.

Due to the amount of drugs and large amount of cash found we believe this was part of a distribution operation. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to focus on higher level drug offenders in an effort to curtail the methamphetamine epidemic which plagues Central Kansas. We were assisted at the scene by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s office.