Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 8 to 14 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 72.