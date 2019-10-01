Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 8 to 14 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 72.