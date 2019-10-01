Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes resembled a pitcher without his best stuff Sunday, a fraction of an inch off on so many of his throws but hanging in there long enough to give his team a chance. Leaning on his impressive cast of cohorts, the Chiefs quarterback calmly rallied his team in the final minute Sunday, setting up Darrel Williams’ short touchdown plunge and giving Kansas City a 34-30 victory in Detroit that kept the three-time and defending AFC West champions unbeaten.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The moment the final out was made on another 100-loss season for the Kansas City Royals, fans immediately began gazing toward the future rather than lamenting the way things have been lately. There is a new owner on the way. New manager, too. And the Royals, who have been in the midst of a massive rebuilding effort after their back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014-15, are beginning to see the fruits of that labor.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — With the nation’s leading rusher in Chuba Hubbard and one of its top five receivers in Tylan Wallace, No. 21 Oklahoma State has received a lot of attention for its potent offense. But it was the Cowboys’ stifling defense that made the difference in their 26-13 victory over then-No. 24 Kansas State on Saturday, limiting the Wildcats to 244 total yards. Oklahoma State faces Texas Tech next weekend.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Hitters smashed a record 6,776 home runs in 2019, soaring past the previous high of 6,105 from two years earlier. The seismic home run spike has been attributed to changes in the baseballs. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has acknowledged the ball has less drag and is seeking more “consistent performance from the baseball,” but no changes are planned until at least after the World Series. This postseason could be the juiciest yet, bad news for pitchers like Astros ace Justin Verlander.

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Mason Rudolph was 24 of 28 for 229 yards and two touchdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers whipped the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-3 for their first win of the season. The Bengals led 3-0 until Rudolph connected with James Conner on a delayed screen for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Pittsburgh broke the game open with Rudolph’s 43-yard heave to rookie Diontae Johnson midway through the third.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the last 13 weeks of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle during Sunday’s 31-24 win over the Colts. Burfict was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected from the Raiders’ game against the Colts on Sunday after a blow to Doyle’s head early in the second quarter. Burfict was repeatedly suspended by the NFL for egregious hits and violating its policy on performance-enhancers during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

UNDATED (AP) _ Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Bradley Chubb is done for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee. The fifth player taken in this year’s NFL draft was injured during Sunday’s 26-24 loss to Jacksonville, although he finished the game and forced a fumble on the last series. Broncos coach Vic Fangio says Chubb was surprised by the extent of the injury when he woke up yesterday morning.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Washington Nationals host the Milwaukee Brewers in Tuesday’s National League wild-card game. The Nationals will start Max Scherzer, who was 11-7 with a 2.92 ERA and 243 strikeouts over 172 1/3 innings. The Brewers counter with Brandon Woodruff after he went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 143 Ks over 121 2/3 innings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) _ Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom says he has signed the law that will let athletes at California universities make money from their images, names or likenesses. The NCAA Board of Governors had asked Newsom to veto the bill, saying it “would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletes.” The board also warned that the law would give California universities an unfair recruiting advantage, which could prompt the NCAA to bar them from competition.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 27 Cincinnati 3