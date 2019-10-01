Suspect in Kan. woman’s stabbing had escaped from halfway house

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man appeared in federal court Monday on a charge of escaping custody, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Wade Dunn, 30, Wichita, Kan., is charged with one count of escape from custody. A criminal complaint filed in federal court alleges Dunn escaped from the Mirror, Inc., Residential Re-entry Center in Wichita.

In July 2017, Dunn was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison after being convicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In July 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons transferred him to the residential re-entry center in Wichita to serve the remainder of his sentence.

On Sept. 23, 2019, Dunn left the halfway house on a pass at 9:30 a.m. and failed to return at 5:30 p.m. that day.

On Sept. 28, 2019, Wichita police announced they had arrested Dunn in connection with a random stabbing on Sept. 23 in the 7400 block of East 17th Street North.

Dunn will be held pending trial.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Wichita Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Lind are prosecuting.