Nearly 5 pounds of meth seized worth $100K

On Monday, Sept. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Officers were looking for a subject with outstanding warrants. Deputies were attempting to locate Roosevelt T. Henderson of Great Bend.

Henderson was wanted for outstanding warrants from Barton and Russell counties.

At about 3:35 p.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop at which point the vehicle fled. A short vehicle chase ensued in the west part of Great Bend. The driver of the 2007 GMC Yukon pulled into the driveway at 5918 Aspen and attempted to enter the garage. The vehicle struck part of the building, at which time the suspect fled on foot to the backyard while carrying a package. He was able to enter the house.

With permission of the occupants of the residence Sheriff’s officers entered the house and determined Henderson was hiding in the attic. After a short standoff Henderson surrendered to deputies without incident.

During the course of the investigation, Sheriff’s deputies discovered nearly five pounds of methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the seizure is in excess of $100,000.

Henderson has been booked into the Barton County jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to flee and elude law enforcement, as well as resisting arrest and numerous traffic violations.

Henderson also had a no bond warrant issued from Barton County as well as a no bond warrant from Russell County. At the time of his arrest Henderson was out on bond

stemming from charges in the drug raids on September 13, 2019.