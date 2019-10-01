Learning can be messy and that is okay

At last week’s USD 428 Board of Education luncheon at Eisenhower Elementary School, Principal JoAnn Blevins mentioned the Eisenhower staff this year is an even blend of veteran teachers and new to the profession teachers. Staff is trying to push the experienced teachers to get better while also providing support to the new teachers.

Eisenhower ELA Coach Tandi Mai noted she is available to help teachers achieve their goals.

“If you are a teacher and you have a goal, how can I help you get there?” said Mai. “We want to have conversations and talk through where they are at and help them see there is light.”

Mai noted there are still standards that teachers need to teach to, but she wants to help educators create their own approach that fits their personalities and characters.

Another push this year at Eisenhower is getting teachers to understand it is alright for children to make mistakes.

“We as teachers naturally love our kids and we do not want to see them struggle,” Mai said. “All of our research is showing that through the struggle is where the learning takes place. We want to make kids okay with the fact that learning can be messy.”

Mai referenced a side-by-side approach with teachers this year to help plan, explain, and execute learning curriculum.

“Mistakes are made, but it is what we learn from those that is a life skill.”