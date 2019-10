SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Tuesday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 GMC Suburban driven by Bruce Lee Strawder, 61, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 235 in the right lane when he lost control of vehicle. The SUV struck the guardrail and overturned.

Strawder was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Sedgwick County Coroners Office. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.