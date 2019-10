Dakota’s Deals- Tuesday, Oct. 1st

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE:

WHAT: A PAIR OF KANSAS CITY CHIEFS VS. COLTS TICKETS.

WHEN: THIS SUNDAY OCT. 6TH.

WHERE: ARROWHEAD STADIUM IN KANSAS CITY.

HOW MUCH: $100 FOR THE PAIR LOCATED IN SECTION 342.

WHO: CALL 620-786-5881

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2019.

1. 3 YEAR OLD GUINEA PIG, WITH CAGE AND ACCESORIES ASKING $25, PAIR OF MENS OR WOMENS BLACK HIGH TOPS LACE UP GRIP SOLES CLEANING TOOL INCLUDED SIZE 10 &1/2. 617-7983

2. LOOKING FOR: DICKSON ZEDER CLASSIC LAWN MOWER 42″ FOR PARTS. 620-617-2160

3. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, 1 ROOSTER, BIRDCAGES, AND DUCKS. 792-7074

4. GIVEAWAY: FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH FREE ITEMS OUT FRONT 22ND & POLK.

5. FOR SALE: HUGE WOODEN DESK (OLD SOLID WOOD) 80″X40″ WITH 7 DRAWERS ASKING $25. 792-3640

6. FOR SALE: NORDICTRAC STATIONARY BIKE $125, NAUTILUS RECUMBENT BIKE $200. ALL PROCEEDS GO TO THE GOLDEN BELT HUMANE SOCIETY. 786-5955

7. FOR SALE: SET OF TIRES & RIMS 195 70 14, OAK ROLLTOP DESK, A COUPLE OF MOSSBERG MO. 500 SHOTGUNS. 785-658-5704

8. FOR SALE: 25′ TRAVEL TRAILER CAMPER SLEEPS 8-9 PEOPLE ASKING $8,500. BRAND NEW TABLE TOP FOOSBALL GAME $15. 785-635-3953

9. FOR SALE: SOLID OAK BUFFET (EXCELLENT CONDITION) $200. GREEN DRAPERY $75. 316-295-8458

10. FOR SALE: OPEN BOX SPRING (DRAG). 793-6431 CALL AFTER 6PM

11. FOR SALE: ELECTRIC SCOOTER – BLACK IN COLOR, TRONTO M51, SAFE STEP WITH SEAT BELT ASKING $750. 620-292-7020

12. FOR SALE: 22′ ENCLOSED CARGO TRAILER – SET UP TO HAUL A SEDAN SIZE VEHICLE OR WHATEVER, EXTRA SECURITY DOORS ON IT, EXTRA D RINGS, & IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. CRAFTSMAN SPRAY GUN – MODEL 919 ALL METAL AND CARRYING CASE WITH MANUAL ASKING $20. 2 – FIRESTONE TIRES 215 65 16 ASKING $20 EACH. 316-519-6050

13. 2007 DODGE DOOLEY PICKUP – 4 DOOR WITH BRAND NEW BALE BED. 620-786-0129

14. LOOKING FOR: 2 OR 4 TIRES 205 70 15. 786-0701