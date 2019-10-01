Biking and possessing; another arrest made in Great Bend

On Monday, Sept. 30 at approximately 11:30 p.m., an officer from the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a bicyclist in the 1900 block of 9th Street in

Great Bend for a traffic infraction.

During the contact with the subject, identified as Robert Rodriguez, w/m 48, the officer learned Rodriguez had a no bond warrant out for his arrest out of Rice County.

Rodriguez was placed under arrest, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia as well. Rodriguez was transported to the Barton County Jail where he was booked and confined.

Any information regarding this case or any criminal matter please contact the Great Bend Police Department, 620-793-4120 or Crimestoppers at 620-792-1300.