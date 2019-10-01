Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/30)

BOOKED: Robert Crawford of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $864.60 cash only.

BOOKED: James Bacon of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Corey Peverley of Rush County on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Eric Moeder of Great Bend on SFCDC case for aggravated domestic battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Roosevelt Henderson for contempt of court on Barton County District Court warrant with no bond, attempt to flee and elude, reckless driving and failure to report accident.

BOOKED: Joshua Williams on BTDC warrant for violation of PFA with a bond set at $2,500 C/S. GBMC warrant for FTA with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Keith Heeke on BCDC warrant for criminal threat, granted a $5,000 OR bond through Judge Keeley.

RELEASED: Corey Peverley of Rush County on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding in the amount of $500.

RELEASED: James Bacon of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $250 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jared Provins on BTDC cases for serve sentence after serving his time in full.

RELEASED: Joshua Williams of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for violation of PFA and GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $2,500 bonds with Ace Bail Bonding.