Woman on bicycle arrested for narcotics violation

On Saturday, Sept. 28 at approximately 12:15 a.m. a Great Bend Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on a bicycle at 7th and Washington for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the officer located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her property. Gwen Finnigan, w/f 37, was arrested for a narcotics violation. Finnigan was booked into Barton County jail with a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with any information on this crime or any other crime is encouraged to call the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or crime stoppers at 620-792-1300.