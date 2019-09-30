U.S. 56 bridge at Larned reopens last week after crash repair

The U.S. 56 bridge over the Pawnee River at Larned reopened Friday, Sept. 27 after Kansas Department of Transportation workers finished replacing bridge rail destroyed when a large truck crashed earlier this week.

KDOT had to close the bridge beginning last Tuesday morning so the truck could be removed and a temporary barrier could be installed so traffic could safely cross the bridge.

KDOT workers completed initial repairs, and the bridge reopened Tuesday afternoon. The bridge was closed again Wednesday so that a new concrete rail could be poured. The bridge had to close again for a couple hours Friday so workers could finish the work.

When the accident occurred, bridge traffic was limited to one lane as part of a $261,999 KDOT project to patch and overlay the bridge deck.