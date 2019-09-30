Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. High near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 60. Southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.