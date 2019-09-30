Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Grossardt. Guests include Dr. Allison Glass with the Hutchinson Clinic talking about the importance of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Taylor Calcara who will talk about the upcoming USD 428 Education Foundation Dinner and Auction.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – N.L. Wilcard – Milwaukee Brewers @ Washington Nationals

10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”