Traffic stop yields two arrests for drugs

On Friday, Sept. 27 at 11:03 p.m. a Great Bend Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at 7th and Washington in Great Bend for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop the Great Bend Police Department’s K/9 Menta indicated there was an odor of an illegal drug coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched by officers. Methamphetamine, marijuana, illegal depressants and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Ouray Gray b/m 32 and Rakel Ryan w/f 26 were arrested for narcotics violation. Gray and Ryan were booked into Barton County jail with a $50,000.