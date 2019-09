On Friday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m., members of the Great Bend Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 1443 18th in Great Bend.

During the search of the residence, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located.

Shon Rome w/m 43, Tracy Thacker w/f 57 and John Melton w/m 47 were arrested for narcotics violation. Rome, Thacker and Melton were all booked into Barton County jail with a 10,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrest may be made.