Teen driver dies after wrong-way crash on I-70 during chase

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY —One person died in an accident during a chase by law enforcement just after 2p.m. Monday in Leavenworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Chevy Tahoe driven by Anthony Dorsey, 29, Kansas City, was westbound on Interstate 70 attempted to flee law enforcement.

The driver made a U-turn prior to the eastern entrance toll plaza. While traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, a 2017 Subaru driven by Nathan Pena, 19, Brookfield, IL., made an evasive maneuver to avoid the Tahoe. The Tahoe collided with the Subaru in the north ditch.

Pena was pronounced dead at the scene. Dorsey was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Authorities have not released details on what prompted the chase and possible charges against Dorsey.