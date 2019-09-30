The Latest: Lightning strike kills runner at Kansas park

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities have identified the runner killed by lightning as he was about to finish a 50 kilometer race in southeast Kansas.

Thomas Stanley, 33, of Andover, was struck Saturday while competing in the race at the Elk City State Park, according to a social media post from Organizers of the FlatRock race. The park is about 150 miles southwest of Kansas City

Race Director Carolyn Robinson says many runners and officials tried to give Stanley CPR and first-aid, but were unsuccessful. Robinson says his wife was presented the medal he would have received. The couple had three children.

Friends have established a Go Fund Me page to assist the family.

His family described him in a statement as a “devoted husband, father, and friend.” Stanley worked for the nonprofit Kansas Leadership Center, which provides leadership training.

–The AP contributed to this report.

———-

