Monday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central on the final day of the regular season, using Jack Flaherty’s arm and Matt Carpenter’s bat to win their first division title since 2015 with a 9-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs lost on Joe Maddon’s day as their manager. It was announced before the game that he won’t return next year. St. Louis starts the NL Division Series beginning Thursday at Atlanta. Second-place Milwaukee plays at Washington in the NL wild-card game Tuesday night.

DETROIT (AP) — Darrel Williams ran for a go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left for his second score in the fourth quarter to lift the Kansas City Chiefs to a 34-30 win over the Detroit Lions. Detroit drove to the Kanas City 44 on the final drive and Matthew Stafford heaved two passes toward the end zone that were incomplete. The Chiefs went ahead for the first time early in the third quarter when Bashaud Breeland recovered Kerryon Johnson’s fumble and returned it 100 yards.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler locked up the AL home run crown with his 48th homer, Brett Phillips drove a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in manager Ned Yost’s final game. Phillips’ first career walk-off RBI gave Yost a celebratory send-off on the final day of the regular season. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli turned over coaching duties to infielder Ehire Adrianza.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla converted a penalty kick in the 85th minute to give Portland a contentious 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City, keeping the Timbers in line for a playoff spot. Asprilla was given the opportunity for his first goal after Ilie Sanchez fouled Jeremy Ebobisse in the penalty area.

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard turned in his third 200-yard game, running for 296 yards against Kansas State in the top rushing performance of the season. The sophomore from Canada has 938 rushing yards. That’s the third-best five-game total to open a season since 2010. All three quarterbacks who passed for 400 yards over the weekend were on Alabama’s roster last year. SMU smashed its school record with 10 sacks against South Florida.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor has extended football coach Matt Rhule’s contract through the 2027 season. The announcement came less than 24 hours after the Bears improved to 4-0 with a 23-21 victory against Iowa State on Saturday.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, replacing preseason No. 1 Clemson after the Tigers had a close call. Alabama received 29 of 61 first-place votes from the media panel as the Tigers’ one-point victory at North Carolina gave the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank the first shake-up at the top this season. The last time a No. 1 team won and dropped was Ohio State on Nov. 7, 2015.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s been three years since Andrew Miller led Cleveland to the brink of a World Series championship with eye-catching long relief, and bulk work from the bullpen has been an October staple since. Whether it’s Brewers All-Star Josh Hader stretching for three innings or Astros ace Justin Verlander moonlighting in middle relief, aggressive bullpen management has become standard postseason practice. This year, Yankees veteran CC Sabathia and A’s rookie Jesus Luzardo could be key in relief.

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The Chicago Cubs are looking for a new manager after announcing that Joe Maddon won’t be back in 2020. The Cubs ended a 108-year World Series championship drought when Maddon led the club to the 2016 title. The Cubs also made it to the NL Championship Series in 2015 and 2017 and reached the playoffs as a wild card last season.

UNDATED (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton is back to try to help the New York Yankees win a title after what was largely a lost regular season for the injury-plagued slugger. Stanton played in only 18 regular-season games this year. He returned in mid-September and hit a couple homers as the Yankees wrapped up their 103-win campaign.

UNDATED (AP) — In case you missed it in Week 4 of the NFL season: Pro football has a quarterback problem and it’s only getting worse by the week. With Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Chicago’s Mitch Trubisky getting injured, more than 20 percent of the league’s teams have needed to replace hurt QBs this season.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

