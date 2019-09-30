ELLINWOOD – Luelma Irene Hejny, 102, passed away September 28, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was the daughter of August & Helena (Unruh) Base, born on November 19, 1916, on a farm northwest of Pawnee Rock. She lived all her life in Barton County. She attended School District #48 and was a Pawnee Rock High School graduate of 1935.

She married Frank Hejny on May 22, 1938, in the New Jerusalem Church in Pawnee Rock. She was a member of the New Jerusalem Church, Ladies Service Alliance of the Church and a past President of the Gold and Silver Club.

Survivors include, many beloved nieces and nephews; and one special son of the heart. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank; son, Gary Dean; five brothers, Elmer, Leo, Everett, Vernon and Dan; and two sisters, Edith and Lavina.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Susan Galvan presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the New Jerusalem Church or the Great Bend Senior Center, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530