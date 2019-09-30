Latest Kansas Cross Country Track and Field Coaches Association Rankings

Boys 1A
1) St. John-Hudson 65
2) Axtell 55
3) Berean Academy 47
4) Osborne 44
5) Beloit-St John’s 42
6) Caldwell 11
7) Central Christian 10
Others receiving votes: Goessell 8, La Crosse 7, Blue Valley 7, Olpe 6, Burden-Central 5, Meade 5, Centralia 4, South Gray 4, Wallace County 3, Lucas Unified 3, Pretty Pairie 2, Quinter 2, Tescott 2, Ness City 1, Washington County 1
Boys 2A
1) Central Heights 92
2) Stanton County 82
3) Ellsworth 43
4) Hutch-Trinity 35
5) Wabaunsee 33
6) Northern Heights 28
7) KC Christian 25
Others receiving votes: Olathe-Heritage Christian 12, St. Mary’s Colgan 10, McLouth 9, Bennington 7, Ellis 7, Bishop Seabury 7, Trego Community 7, Jackson Heights 6, Sacred Heart 6, Jefferson County North 6, Republic County 5, Pratt-Skyline 4, Cherokee-Southeast 3, Rossville 2, Syracuse 2, Arma-Northeast 1
Boys 3A
1) Southeast of Saline 74
2) Silver Lake 55
3) Norton Community 50
4) Smoky Valley 34
5) Hesston 15
6) Scott Community 14
7) Lakin 11
Others receiving votes: Hiawatha 7, Anderson County 6, Sabetha 5, Halstead 4, Lyons 4, Osage City 4, Perry-Lecompton 4, Marysville 3, Wichita-Trinity 3, Hoisington 2
Boys 4A
1) Buhler 58
2) Wamego 48
3) Towanda-Circle 39
4) Girard 20
5) Topeka-Hayden 18
6) Augusta 13
7) Clay Center Community 11
7) Tonganoxie 11
Others receiving votes: Eudora 4, Bishop Miege 3, Winfield 3, Holton 1, Iola 1, Louisburg 1
Boys 5A
1) St. Thomas Aquinas 42
2) Maize South 37
3) Lansing 33
4) Andover 31
5) Great Bend 17
6) Blue Valley SW 12
7) St. James Academy 7
Others receiving votes: Maize 5, Emporia 3, De Soto 3, Topeka West 2, Bishop Carroll 2, Kapaun Mount Carmel 2
Boys 6A
1) Mill Valley 21
2) Olathe South 20
3) Manhattan 18
4) Lawrence-Free State 17
5) Washburn Rural 15
6) Olathe East 7
7) Blue Valley West 6
Others receiving votes: Olathe West 5, Dodge City 1, Olathe North 1, Wichita East 1