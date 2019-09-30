Kan. woman gets a year in prison for role in stealing guns from Cabela’s

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas woman was sentenced to 12 months and a day in federal prison Monday for her role in crashing a car into a Cabela’s store to steal guns, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Brenda Tosh, 28, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to steal guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

In her plea, she admitted that she and a co-defendant crashed a car into a Cabela’s store in Kansas City, Kan. They took long guns from the firearms section of the store and placed them into a shopping cart. According to court records, the guns included two 12-gauge shotguns, a .22-caliber rifle, a .308-caliber rifle and a .223-caliber rifle.

Law enforcement officers arrived and arrested Tosh before she could leave the store. The co-defendant was arrested later, after fleeing the store and stealing a car from a nearby dealership.

Co-defendant Kyle Mendez, 29, Kansas City, Kan., is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 26.