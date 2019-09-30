Kan. teen airlifted to hospital, 3 arrested after shooting

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have

Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting and at the same time were notified of teen with a gunshot wound had arrived at Geary Community hospital, according to a media release.

The victim later identified as Coye Crane, 18, Chapman, was airlifted to KU Medical Center in critical condition, according to the release.

Following an investigation, police determined the shooting occurred in the 200 Block of East 1st street in Junction City. Police have arrested Izek T. Jackson, 18, Enterprise; Javontez K. Brime, 18, Junction City and Malik O. Watkins, 19, Andover, on requested charges of aggravated robbery and conspiracy, according to the release.