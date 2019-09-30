Kan. man faces 23-years in prison for murder in Hays

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A Kansas man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Hays man in February.

Ryan Paul Thompson, 34, Ellis, faces more than 23 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to shooting 26-year-old Diego Gallaway on Feb. 27 in the 2700 block of Indian Trail in Hays.

Thompson was originally charged with premeditated first-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, Thompson shot Gallaway in the back of the head while holding him in a choke hold.

Under the plea agreement, Thompson faces 272 months in prison for second-degree murder and another 15 months on the drug charge, for a total of 287 months in prison. The gun charge was dropped.

Thompson’s sentencing will be scheduled for later this year.

Also on Monday, Kylie Waldschmidt was bound over as charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder during commission of inherently dangerous felony.

Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees said Waldschmidt and Thompson went to the 2700 block of Indian Trail to commit an aggravated battery or aggravated assault that escalated to murder.

Waldschmidt was also bound over for interference with law enforcement for allegedly lying to police.

A formal arraignment for Waldschmidt has not been set.