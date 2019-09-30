K-State falls from Top 25 after loss at OSU

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (29) 5-0 1478 2

2. Clemson (18) 5-0 1426 1

3. Georgia (4) 4-0 1375 3

4. Ohio St. (7) 5-0 1324 5

5. LSU 4-0 1322 4

6. Oklahoma 4-0 1264 6

7. Auburn (3) 5-0 1186 7

8. Wisconsin 4-0 1046 8

9. Notre Dame 3-1 996 10

10. Florida 5-0 986 9

11. Texas 3-1 919 11

12. Penn St. 4-0 878 12

13. Oregon 3-1 817 13

14. Iowa 4-0 731 14

15. Washington 4-1 603 17

16. Boise St. 4-0 559 16

17. Utah 4-1 534 19

18. UCF 4-1 352 22

19. Michigan 3-1 350 20

20. Arizona St. 4-1 249 NR

21. Oklahoma St. 4-1 215 NR

22. Wake Forest 5-0 190 NR

23. Virginia 4-1 186 18

24. SMU 5-0 151 NR

25. Michigan St. 4-1 147 25

25. Texas A&M 3-2 147 23

Others receiving votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian St. 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, Southern Cal 7, Tulane 1, Kansas St. 1.