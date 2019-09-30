Investigation ongoing after shots fired at a crowd in Barton County

On Sunday, Sept. 29 at about 2:45 a.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 1535 NE 100th Road.

911 dispatch had received a report of shots fired at a group of people at the Dylan Prosser residence.

Initial investigation indicates there was a disturbance at the residence during a social gathering. During the course of the disturbance at least one round from a handgun was fired into the air. The suspects firing the weapon left the area, they returned a short time later. It was at this point an occupant of the vehicle fired a shotgun round into the crowd. At least four persons were struck by birdshot, none were seriously wounded. The suspect vehicle again fled from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office has the incident under investigation and has identified possible suspects. Arrests are pending further investigation.