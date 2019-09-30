GBRC – Fall enrichment programs and fitness classes

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is now accepting enrollment for fall enrichment programs. These programs will begin the week of Oct. 7, so stop by the Rec and get registered this week so you don’t miss out on the fun.

Afterschool activities will be offered at the Recreation Center, Activity Center, Park, Lincoln, Jefferson and Eisenhower schools. A variety of enrichment and recreation programs are available for children, ages 5 to 12 years, at these school sites and at the Recreation Center and Activity Center. These programs include Arts & Crafts, Ceramics & Crafts, cooking classes, Doodling & Cartooning and a variety of holiday mini classes.

Preschool programs for children, ages 2 to 5, will be held at the Recreation Center, 1214 Stone Street, and the Activity Center, 2715 18th Street, throughout the day. Such programs include Preschool Art classes, Moving & Grooving with Music, Jr. All-Star, and a variety of one-time holiday theme-based classes.

Enjoy family activities during mini classes that meet during the day and on Saturday mornings. Some of these programs include: Imagination Playground, Little Zoo Critters, Toddler Art, Spooky Crafts, Mommy & Me Halloween Painting, Painting Pumpkins with Dad, Mommy & Me Cooking, Happy Fall, Holiday Crafts, Mommy & Me Christmas Painting along with others.

Adult programs are scheduled in the evening and Saturday mornings for your convenience. Enroll in Painting, Beginner’s Woodcarving, cooking classes, Halloween Painting Night Out, Fabulous Fall Canvas Night Out, Christmas Canvas Night Out, Line Dancing, Two-Stepping, one-time seasonal craft projects and several educational programs on Wednesday’s over your lunch hour.

We also offer a wide range of Fitness classes that are held at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). These classes include: Gentle Yoga, Noon Body Shaping, Cardio Mix Up, Fit For Life, Tai Chi Advance, Tai Chi Beginners, Tai Chi Intermediate, Coffee, Cardio & Core, Yoga and Dance Jam.

Get registered today because a lot of the programs will begin the week of Oct. 7. Go to the GBRC web site at www.greatbendrec.com for additional details, sports schedules, cancellations and a registration form. For more information or to register for these programs, contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street.