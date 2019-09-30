written by: Michell Beran, 4-H and Youth Development Agent in the Cottonwood Extension District

It’s Enrollment time for 4-H! October 1 begins our new 4-H year.

Did you know that 4-H offers nearly 40 project areas from Arts to Foods to Woodworking! While learning about their project area, 4-H members also have the opportunity to work on communication skills, learn parliamentary procedure, and practice leadership skills.

According to the Kansas 4-H Youth Development Policy Guide, Kansas 4-H focuses on the mastery of five life skills which are A Positive Self-Concept, An Inquiring Mind, A Concern for the Community, Healthy Interpersonal Relationships, and Sound Decision-Making.

The Cottonwood Extension District Barton County is home to eleven 4-H Clubs! Community 4-H Clubs meet monthly to hold a short business meeting which gives the youth a chance to learn and practice parliamentary procedure. They also have project presentations so that youth can practice communication skills. Be working together on community service project or club activities, they practice teamwork, citizenship, and leadership. Through all of this, they have the potential to gain confidence and self-awareness.

Volunteers are a very important part of this learning process. From Club Leaders who help guide youth through planning and executing a meeting to Project Leaders who share their love of Space Technology, or entomology, or photography, 4-H can’t function without great volunteers!

If you would like to share a skill or interest, stop by the Extension Office and let’s see where you can help.

If you have a young person, age seven to eighteen, give me a call to talk about the options of 4-H and find a place for them to be engaged in hands-on learning, challenged to give back to their community, and develop leadership skills.

Michelle Beran is the 4-H and Youth Development Agent in the Cottonwood Extension District. For more information on this article or other 4-H Youth and Development related questions email Michelle at mberan@ksu.edu or call a Midway District office at 620-793-1910.