Cop Shop (9/27 – 9/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/27)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:11 a.m. an accident was reported at 592 NE K-156 Highway.

At 9:36 a.m. an accident was reported at Railroad Avenue & Washington Street.

At 12:55 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

Traumatic Injuries

At 4:11 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:16 p.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of E. US 56 Highway.

9/28

Theft

At 9:35 a.m. a theft was reported at 1167 NE 50 Road in Ellinwood.

Sex Offense

At 11:41 p.m. a sex offense was reported on Morton Street.

Shots Fired

At 2:44 p.m. aggravated battery and aggravated assault was reported at NE 100 Road & NE 150 Avenue in Claflin.

9/29

Battery

At 7:28 p.m. battery was reported at 205 N. Wilhelm Avenue in Ellinwood.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:04 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 80 SE 20 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/27)

Search Warrant

At 8:57 p.m. a search warrant was used at 1443 18th Street. Tracy Thacker, Shon Rome and John Melton were arrested for narcotics violations and they were booked at Barton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Stop

At 11:03 p.m. Ouray Gray and Rake Ryan were arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 7th Street & Washington Street.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 11:08 p.m. the K-9 was used for a drug arrest at 7th Street & Washington.

9/28

Narcotics Violation

At 12:15 a.m. Gwen Finnigan was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at 7th Street & Washington.

EMS Assistance

At 2:28 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5209 Broadway Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:02 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street Lot 101.

9/29

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:51 a.m. theft of items from her vehicle was reported at 2108 25th Street.

Falls

At 9:19 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1307 Jefferson Street.

Stroke

At 11:48 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1708 Pinehurst Ter.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:03 p.m. an officer arrested Keith Heeke at 2501 Lakin Avenue.

At 4:14 p.m. an officer arrested Leroy Bowers on 5 warrants at 911 Grant Street for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.