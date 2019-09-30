Board of Directors applications ready for Economic Development

From the City of Great Bend…

The newly formed non-profit organization, Great Bend Economic Development, Inc., has announced that they are currently accepting applications to fill their five-person Board of Directors. Following a thorough application review, two positions will be selected by the Great Bend City Council with priority given to sitting council members, two will be selected by the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, and those first four directors will then select the remaining at-large member.

The application and a copy of the board member duties and functions can be found on the City of Great Bend website at www.greatbendks.net and the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce website at www.greatbend.org. Anyone with an interest in economic development is welcome to apply.

Applications for this new board will be available beginning Sept, 30, and will be due by noon on Monday, Oct. 21. Completed applications may be dropped off at City Hall, 1209 Williams, Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, 1225 Williams or emailed to ecodevo@greatbendks.net.

The new Great Bend Economic Development, Inc. Board of Directors will be announced at the Nov. 18 City Council meeting.

Questions? Please email Regan Reif rreif@weci.net or Jessica Milsap jmilsap76@yahoo.com.