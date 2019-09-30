29-year-old dead after weekend shooting in Kan. bar parking lot

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a criminal homicide that left a 29-year-old male dead.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting call at Magoos Bar and Grill located in the 2300 block of S. Oliver in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler. Upon arrival, officers located the scene of a shooting, but no victim was located.

Shortly after, the victim from the shooting arrived by private vehicle at an area hospital with critical injuries and later died, according to Wheeler.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was inside the bar, and a disturbance occurred between several other men. They moved into the parking lot, and multiple shots were fired, striking the victim.

This was not a random incident. Police have not identified the victim or reported an arrest.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact police.