JEWELL COUNTY — A series of earthquakes shook north central Kansas over the past 24-hours.

The ten quakes measured from a magnitude 2.1 to 3.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first just after 6:45p.m. measured 3.3 and was centered just east of Randall, Kansas. The strongest of the quakes measured 3.5 and was centered in the same area.

There are no reports of damage or injury, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s office.