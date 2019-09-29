The University of Kansas Health System offers sports physicals year-round

BUSINESS NEWS

If a school athlete missed the opportunity to undergo a sports physical before classes began, it is not too late. The University of Kansas Health System physicians and providers are always available for these exams.

The Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic at St. Rose Medical Pavilion is available without an appointment; its hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. In addition, families may choose providers at St. Rose Medical Pavilion, 3515 Broadway, or The University of Kansas Health System Family Medicine, 1309 Polk.

“Even though the weeks before school starts are the usual time to get a sports physical, we understand that team schedules in a variety of sports are staggered throughout the year,” said Zena Jacobs, clinical director, ambulatory and outpatient operations. “We are available to accommodate whenever it fits with the patient’s schedule.”

A parent or guardian must accompany the student athlete to the exam and bring the sports physical form with their portion completed. Adults are required to sign the consent form. The healthcare provider also will need the athlete’s immunization records. Jacobs reminded parents that sports physicals are not well-child checks.

“As a healthcare organization, The University of Kansas Health System promotes physical activity,” Jacobs commented. “We want to help ensure a healthy and active school year.

“We also promote continuity of care with our providers,” Jacobs added. “They will not only assess your child’s health status, they also can provide information about keeping your child safe during physical activity so they can hopefully avoid sports injuries.”