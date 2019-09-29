Sunday Sports Headlines

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard ran for 296 yards and a touchdown on just 25 carries, and Oklahoma State shut down No. 24 Kansas State’s own vaunted rushing attack in a weather-delayed 26-13 victory Saturday night. Hubbard finished with runs of 53, 84 and 44 yards in his dominant performance. Skylar Thompson was 11 of 23 for 118 yards for the Wildcats, who were coming off a bye following their big win at Mississippi State.

WACO, Texas (AP) — John Mayers kicked a 38-yarder with 21 seconds left for the first field goal of the redshirt freshman’s career, lifting Baylor to a 23-21 victory over Iowa State after the Bears blew a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter. The win in the Big 12 opener for both teams was the second in a row for the Bears. They won their sixth straight game going back to last season. The Cyclones lost their conference opener for the 16th time in 18 seasons.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Freshman Max Duggan led touchdown drives on all three of his first-half possessions as TCU scored on every first-half possession and was never threatened in a 51-14 victory over Kansas to open Big 12 play. TCU (3-1, 1-0) dominated in every area of the first half against Kansas (2-3, 0-2), which ended a 48-game road losing streak to Power 5 opponents earlier this season at Boston College.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts passed for 413 yards and three touchdowns as No. 6 Oklahoma rolled past Texas Tech 55-16. Hurts also ran for 70 yards and another score for the 4-0 Sooners. His 483 yards of total offense ranks eighth in Oklahoma history. It was the first 400-yard passing game for the senior transfer from Alabama. The Sooners, who entered the game leading the nation in total offense, gained 642 yards. They have totaled at least 600 yards in each game this season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins lost third baseman Luis Arraez to an apparent right leg injury in the seventh inning of their 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Arraez collided with first baseman Willians Astudillo while he was chasing Hunter Dozier’s pop fly at the mound. Astudillo caught the ball and Arraez grabbed the back of his right leg as he tumbled to the ground.

National Headlines

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) _ Top-ranked Clemson barely picked up its 20th consecutive win by stopping North Carolina’s two-point conversion attempt with 1:17 remaining in a 21-20 victory over the Tar Heels. The game was tied at 14 until Trevor Lawrence hit Tee Higgins on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 9:54 left. The Tar Heels responded with a short scoring run by Javonte Williams to get within one, but James Skalski and Nolan Turner combined to bring down Sam Howell as he turned toward the goal line on the conversion attempt.

UNDATED (AP) _ Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith hooked up for five touchdown passes in second-ranked Alabama’s 59-31 rout of Mississippi. Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as No. 5 Ohio State posted its most impressive win of the season, 48-7 at Nebraska.

UNDATED (AP) _ The NL Central race is going down to the wire following losses by the division-leading St. Louis Cardinals and second-place Milwaukee Brewers. Ian Happ slammed a pair of two-run homers as the Cubs downed the Redbirds, 8-6 in St. Louis, keeping the Cards one game ahead of Milwaukee. The Brewers blew a 2-0 lead in the late innings and suffered a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Trevor Story’s walk-off homer in the 10th inning.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals have clinched home-field advantage for the wild-card playoffs. Brett Anderson worked six scoreless innings and Ramon Laureano belted a third-inning homer as the A’s blanked Seattle, 1-0. Gerardo Parra’s grand slam highlighted the Nats’ nine-run second in a 10-7 win over Cleveland.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has rejoined the Jacksonville Jaguars following the birth of his second child. Ramsey flew with the team to Denver after returning from Nashville. Ramsey remains questionable to play against the winless Broncos because of a back injury that kept him out of practice earlier in the week. The team expects Ramsey to test his back in pregame warmups before a decision is made about his availability.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Coleman has won the gold medal in the men’s 100 meters at the world track championships, three weeks after avoiding a ban for missed drug tests. Coleman started well and extended his lead down the stretch to win in 9.76 seconds, beating defending champion Justin Gatlin, who finished second in the centerpiece race. Andre de Grasse of Canada was third.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 10 Cleveland 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m.

Final Baltimore 9 Boston 4

Final Minnesota 4 Kansas City 3

Final Chi White Sox 7 Detroit 1 (1st game)

Final Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 1

Final Texas 9 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Oakland 1 Seattle 0

Final Houston 6 L-A Angels 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 2 San Francisco 0

Final Philadelphia 9 Miami 3

Final N-Y Mets 3 Atlanta 0

Final Chi Cubs 8 St. Louis 6

Final Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2 (10 Innings)

Final Arizona 6 San Diego 5

Final Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 2 (12 Innings)

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (6)Oklahoma 55 Texas Tech 16

Final (8)Wisconsin 24 Northwestern 15

Final (20)Michigan 52 Rutgers 0

Final (14)Iowa 48 Middle Tennessee 3

Final (23)Texas A&M 31 Arkansas 27

Final (1)Clemson 21 North Carolina 20

Final (10)Notre Dame 35 (18)Virginia 20

Final (25)Michigan St. 40 Indiana 31

Final (17)Washington 28 (21)Southern Cal 14

Final (2)Alabama 59 Mississippi 31

Final (9)Florida 38 Towson 0

Final (22)UCF 56 UConn 21

Final Oklahoma St. 26 (24)Kansas St. 13

Final (7)Auburn 56 Mississippi St. 23

Final (5)Ohio St. 48 Nebraska 7

Final (19)Utah 38 Washington St. 13