Pro racer killed in Kansas street drags competition

MONTGOMERY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday during the street drag races at the Coffeyville Industrial Park.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Pontiac Firebird 2-door driven by Joseph K. Hunt, 27, Carter Lake, ID., and a 1980 Ford truck driven by Jason L. Maxey, 43, Carthage, Mo., were westbound on B Street.

Hunt lost control of the Pontiac. It struck the driver’s side of the Ford, entered the north ditch and collided with a sewage drain pipe.

The Ford entered the north ditch and came to rest in the grass. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene. Maxey was not injured.