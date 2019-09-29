Police: Woman shot in the head at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Late Friday night police were called to the 1200 block of SW Chatham Place in Topeka for a report of a disturbance, according to Lt. Aaron Jones. Officers learned that a disturbance was heard followed by a single gunshot.

At the residence, police located a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Police also located a man in the vicinity. He attempted to run from officers, but was quickly apprehended, according to Jones.

The woman was treated and released from a local hospital. Police have not reported an arrest or released the victim’s name.