Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Police: Woman shot in the head at Kansas home

by

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Police on the scene of the shooting photo by Jovarie Downing courtesy WIBW TV

Late Friday night police were called to the 1200 block of SW Chatham Place in Topeka for a report of a disturbance, according to Lt. Aaron Jones. Officers learned that a disturbance was heard followed by a single gunshot.

At the residence, police located a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.  Police also located a man in the vicinity. He attempted to run from officers, but was quickly apprehended, according to Jones.

The woman was treated and released from a local hospital.  Police have not reported an arrest or released the victim’s name.