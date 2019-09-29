Police: Kan. man remains hospitalized after weekend stabbing

SEDGWICK COUNTY Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.

Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a stabbing call in the 500 block of N. West Street in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Upon arrival they located a 38-year-old man with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains hospitalized.

The preliminary investigation shows that the victim was in a verbal and physical disturbance with another man. During the disturbance, he was stabbed once. Police detained two individuals near the scene. One woman was interviewed and then released. A 38-year-old male was booked on outstanding warrants.

There is no threat to the community, according to Wheeler. Police have not reported an arrest in connection with the stabbing.