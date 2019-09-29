Monday Weather

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 55. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.