Lots of HR changes with the City of Great Bend over the past two years

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Dec. 4 will mark the second year that Great Bend Human Resources Director has been on the job. After having no HR Director for two years prior to Keasling, the City of Great Bend has made some significant changes in the human resources world.

Talks about Great Bend being behind the times and other communities when it came to compensation and retirement contributions finally boiled over last year when firefighters voiced their concerns. The Great Bend City Council voted to add $91,000 to the compensation fund to bring all employees to the minimum of the pay range for the market and address the compression issues.

Starting in 2020, the city is tackling the low retirement contributions to employees.

“This will make us very comparable with KPERS, so this was a big vote of confidence from the city council to approve this,” said Keasling.

Keasling said in August 2018 that the city’s ICMA retirement option was not even close to what the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS) program provides. Keasling notes that will be changing in 2020, when the city will up their retirement contributions to employees to 6.5 percent and increase it to 7.75 percent for public safety employees (fire and police). The goal over the next three years is to get public safety’s contribution to 10 percent and the rest of the employees to 8.5 percent.

“This will keep us competitive and able to attract and retain good folks that are really interested in those retirement benefits,” Keasling said.

Keasling says in 2020 he will also be focusing on a succession plan for certain positions in case there is an unexpected departure.