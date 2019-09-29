Lady Panthers take 2nd at Tonganoxie Tournament

After dropping two home matches on Thursday, the Great Bend Lady Panther Volleyball team found plenty of success on the road Saturday in Tonganoxie as they finished 2nd in a tournament hosted by Tonganoxie High School.

Great Bend rolled to a 4-0 record in pool play to reach Saturday’s semi-finals where they picked up a three set victory over Eudora. The Lady Panthers dropped the championship match to Shawnee Mission Northwest 23-25,15-25.

Great Bend is now 13-4 on the season heading into a Thursday triangular at Dodge City that will also include Hoisington.

Great Bend Results @ Tonganoxie

Pool Play

Beat Tonganoxie 25-3, 25-17

Beat Junction City 25-12, 25-22

Beat K.C. Schlagle 25-3, 25-6

Beat K.C. Piper 25-13, 25-8

Semi-Finals – Beat Eudora 2-1

Championship – Lost to S.M. Northwest 23-25, 15-25