Lady Cougars go 2-2 in Ark City

The Barton Community College volleyball team split its four-pack of weekend games at the Cowley Invitational held in Arkansas City, Kansas.

Barton opened up play on Friday morning splitting the first two sets with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 25-16 and 20-25 before taking the match lead with a 25-20 score. The Norseman fought back to even the match with a 25-17 victory but the Cougars recovered to lead 13-8 in the final fifth set before collapsing down the stretch as NEO stormed back to score seven unanswered to win 15-13.

Game two on Friday didn’t last long as Barton put away Central Community College-Columbus in straight sets 25-15, 25-22, and 25-15.

The Cougars were up bright and early Saturday morning, beating the hotel breakfast bar to make an 8:00 a.m. tangle with Metropolitan Community College-Longview. Barton would get a three set sweep of the Wolves in a grueling 25-20, 28-26, and 25-22 victory.

Weekend action wrapped up a match later as Barton rolled over host Cowley College 25-15 in the first set. As the short-handed Cougars began to lose steam from a busy week on the road, the Division II No. 11 ranked Tigers began to capitalize in taking the next three sets 25-22, 25-16, and 25-20.

The results leave Barton at 12-8 on the season as the third place Cougars (3-2) return to conference play on Wednesday in a 6:30 p.m. first serve at fifth place Garden City Community College (3-3, 5-18).