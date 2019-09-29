Great Bend woman hospitalized after Pawnee Co. crash

PAWNEE COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Sunday in Pawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Honda Accord driven by Gerardo M. Lara, 49, Amarillo, was northbound on U.S. 183 five miles east of Rozel.

The driver disobeyed a stop sign at the Kansas 156 Junction and collided with a westbound 2002 Chevy Impala driven by Kaci N. Jordan, 36, Great Bend.

The Chevy rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its roof facing north. EMS transported Jordan and Lara to the hospital in Larned. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.