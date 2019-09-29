Contributions & grants approved for USD 428

Contributions and Grant Submissions from the USD 428 Board of Education luncheon Sept. 26.

Administration Recommends approval of the following items:

Approval of Contributions and Grants

 Park Elementary– Sunflower Bank has selected Park Elementary to receive a community “Little Free Library” decorated wooden box filled with age appropriate books to get the program started.

 Park Elementary– Park Elementary wishes to accept a $7500 Masonic Literacy Grant Contribution for after school programs.

 Lincoln Elementary –Lincoln Elementary wishes to accept $43.75 from Coca Cola for fundraiser profit incentives.

 KRR –Cindy Sandy, KRR Coordinator, wishes to accept a contribution of $1500 from Walmart designated for the KRR after school program.