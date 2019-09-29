Barton Soccer picks up weekend sweep of Garden City

#8 Barton Men 2 Garden City 0

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team grinded out a hard fought win on the pitch Saturday at the Cougar Soccer Complex, holding on to a one goal lead until a late insurance net shaker provided a 2-0 victory over Garden City Community College.

The victory improves the 8th ranked Cougars to 6-0-0 in conference play and 9-0-1 on the season while dropping Garden City to 3-3-0 in league play and 4-6-0 overall. Barton will conclude a three game homestead Saturday against Hesston College in a 4:30 p.m. kick-off.

Barton Women 6 Garden City 1

Six second-half goals propelled the Barton Community College women’s soccer team to a 6-1 victory Saturday afternoon against Garden City Community College at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

The win moves the Cougars to 5-2-0 in league play and 5-5-0 on the season while dropping the Broncbusters to 0-7-0 in conference and 0-11-0 overall. Barton will look to avenge an earlier season loss to the Blue Dragons of Hutchinson Community College Wednesday evening in a 6:00 p.m. kick-off at the Salthawk Sports Complex.